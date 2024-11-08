Why You Get “Hangry” – And How to Avoid It
Have you ever found yourself snapping at someone just because your stomach is rumbling? That short-tempered, edgy feeling when you're hungry is more than just a myth—it’s called being “hangry,” and yes, it’s very real.
What’s Behind the Hunger-Induced Rage?
The main reason for feeling “hangry” lies in the connection between your gut and brain, known as the gut-brain axis. Think of it as a direct messaging line between your stomach and brain, constantly sending signals back and forth.
When your stomach is empty, it sends a “feed me” alert to your brain. If you don’t respond by eating, these alerts become more persistent, much like an impatient series of texts from a friend who needs an urgent answer.
Low blood sugar also plays a key role here. When you don’t eat for a while, your blood sugar levels drop, prompting your body to produce more of the stress hormone cortisol.
On top of that, hunger reduces the production of serotonin, the feel-good hormone, which is heavily influenced by your gut—about 90% of it is actually produced there.
All these factors combined create a perfect storm in your brain, leading to irritability and the infamous “hangry” state. In essence, your brain starts acting like an overtired toddler who hasn’t had a nap.
How to Snack Smart and Stay Calm
Want to keep the hunger monster at bay? Here are five expert-recommended snacks that can help prevent hangry outbursts:
- Crunchy Vegetables – Munch on carrots, celery, or cucumber. Their high insoluble fibre content helps slow down digestion and keeps you feeling full longer.
- Chickpeas – A protein-packed snack that stabilizes blood sugar and keeps hunger at bay.
- Greek Yogurt – Packed with protein and probiotics, it supports gut health and helps maintain energy levels.
- Berries – Full of antioxidants and fibre, berries are a sweet way to keep your mood stable.
- Almonds – Rich in healthy fats and protein, almonds make a perfect on-the-go snack to combat hunger.
Keep these snacks handy, and you’ll be prepared to fend off those hangry feelings before they take over.
