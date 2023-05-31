Why You Should Never Leave Your Sunglasses On Your Car’s Dashboard…

Summer safety tip: Never leave sunglasses on your dashboard, or the resulting DEATH RAY could burn your car up.

A fire department in England posted a photo to show how it really can start a fire, just like burning stuff with a magnifying glass. They say it happened to someone’s car this past Saturday.

It melted the entire dashboard, along with the top of their steering wheel. It looks like it even burned a big hole through their windshield.

To prevent it, make sure you keep sunglasses and any other reflective objects out of direct sunlight, especially as the days get warmer. That also includes water bottles.

A few years back, a video went viral that showed how even bottles can create a death ray and start a fire.