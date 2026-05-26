Wedding Season Is Here… And Apparently Some Guests Have Lost the Plot 💍🍷

Wedding season is officially underway, which means love is in the air… along with passive-aggressive seating charts and someone arguing about chicken versus beef.

People online are sharing the rudest things wedding guests do, and honestly, some of these should just be basic human knowledge by now.

At the top of the list? RSVP’ing “yes” and then not showing up. Couples are paying big money per plate these days, so ghosting a wedding isn’t just rude, it’s like setting fire to $150 and a tiny crème brûlée.

Another major complaint: random uninvited guests showing up anyway. This isn’t a 2004 house party. You can’t just bring Cousin Tyler and his situationship because “they were in the area.”

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People are also begging guests to stop asking if their kids can come when the invitation clearly says adults only. If there’s no tiny chicken fingers option listed, that’s your clue.

And yes, wedding registries exist for a reason. Couples do not need another decorative sign that says “Live Laugh Love” when they specifically asked for an air fryer and bath towels.

Other rude behaviours included:



• Wearing white to someone else’s wedding

• Talking through speeches

• Ignoring the dress code

• Blocking the photographer with your iPad like it’s 2011

• Complaining about the food, music, or venue

Basically, the internet agrees on one thing: weddings are expensive, emotional, and stressful enough already.

The least guests can do is show up, behave, and not accidentally become the family group chat topic for the next 15 years. 🍾