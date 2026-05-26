Apparently Your “First Time” Might Be Connected to How You Age 😳

A new study suggests the age people lose their virginity could be linked to how well they age later in life.

Researchers from Shandong University looked at genetic data and found that people with DNA markers connected to earlier sexual activity were more likely to experience things like frailty, poorer health, and lower quality of life as they got older.

Before millennials everywhere start replaying awkward basement-party memories from 1999… researchers say this doesn’t mean one teenage decision magically determines your entire future.

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Instead, the study found early sexual experiences may overlap with other factors that can affect long-term health, including mental health struggles, impulsive behaviour, smoking-related illnesses like Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, and conditions like Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder.

Researchers say the bigger takeaway is the importance of better support and health education for teens before issues pile up later in life.

Meanwhile, younger generations are already changing the trend.

Studies show Gen Z is waiting longer to have sex compared to previous generations, with experts blaming everything from screen time and dating apps to mental health struggles and post-pandemic social habits.

Basically… millennials spent their teen years sneaking around with burned CDs, Axe body spray, and zero supervision, while Gen Z is home scrolling TikTok and cancelling plans by 8 p.m. 📱🔥