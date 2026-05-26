If you’re feeling Lonely, Go for a Walk in Nature…Alone🌲

Good news for anyone who’s ever ignored a group chat just to wander around by the water with a coffee and their thoughts.

A new study from Norway found that spending time alone in nature, especially near water, may actually help reduce feelings of loneliness.

Researchers surveyed more than 2,500 adults around Norway’s largest lake and discovered that people who regularly spent quiet solo time outdoors felt more connected and less isolated overall.

Surprisingly, group activities weren’t the big magic fix. It was the peaceful alone time that seemed to help most.

The study suggests there’s something calming about unplugging, getting outside, and bonding with nature instead of doom-scrolling on the couch while Netflix asks if you’re “still watching” for the fourth time.

RELATED: Loneliness Is As Bad For Your Health As Smoking 15 Cigarettes A Day

Researchers say being outdoors can lower stress, improve sleep, boost mood, and help people mentally reset. Even just 15 minutes outside can make a difference.

And honestly, millennials may already be accidental experts at this. We grew up taking long dramatic walks while listening to breakup songs on an iPod like we were starring in our own indie movie.

The study also found younger generations are spending less time outside overall, despite loneliness being a huge issue for Gen Z and millennials.

Between endless screen time, busy schedules, and avoiding awkward human interaction at all costs, nature has kind of become the unopened gym membership of mental health.

So if you’ve been craving alone time lately, science says a quiet walk by the lake might actually be therapy with mosquitoes. 🌊🦟