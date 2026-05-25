Apparently We’ve All Been Sitting in Muskoka Chairs Wrong 🇨🇦🪑

You know those classic Adirondack chairs everybody in Canada calls Muskoka chairs?

Turns out we may have been using them wrong this entire time.

Which honestly tracks, because most of us sit in them like exhausted raccoons holding a beverage and questioning our life choices.

The deep seat and reclined angle are famous for making people feel like they’re slowly sliding backward into another dimension. Some people love it. Others spend 14 minutes trying to stand back up while making old-person noises.

But according to a viral TikTok and some actual history, the chairs weren’t really designed for perfectly flat patios in the first place.

RELATED: Lake Simcoe Is The Best Spot For Skinny Dipping In Canada!

One origin story says the chairs were first used in tuberculosis sanatoriums in the Adirondack Mountains in the early 1900s. Patients needed comfortable outdoor seating where they could sit for long periods breathing fresh mountain air.

The other explanation has to do with terrain.

Apparently the chairs were designed with uneven, sloped ground in mind. The back legs are shorter than the front, meaning they sit more upright and comfortably when placed on a hill or incline.

So basically:

the chair isn’t awkward…

your backyard is too flat.

This whole time Canadians have been aggressively reclining into these things beside campfires wondering why it feels like we’re trapped in lawn furniture quicksand.

Meanwhile, Muskoka chairs were apparently out here designed for cottage hillsides all along.

Honestly, this feels like finding out you’ve been wearing a hoodie backwards for 20 years. 🪑🍁💀