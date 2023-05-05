Why You Shouldn’t Mow Your Lawn In May!

There’s been a movement that’s been gaining attention on social media for the past few years around this time. #NoMowMay! It started in 2019 by citizen scientists in the United Kingdom, that called for homeowners to abstain from mowing their lawns during the month.

The intention is admirable: Let your grass and weeds grow and bloom to provide food and shelter for essential pollinators like bees and butterflies early in the season, when such necessities may be scarce.

While the intention seems logical, some say this is a terrible idea…

The reason is that if your grass is shaded by tall weeds, that can lead to fungal diseases.

And weeds and invasive plants that take hold during the month won’t simply disappear once the mowing commences. That might lead people to apply chemical pesticides they wouldn’t otherwise use.

And let’s not forget about rodents, snakes and other undesirable creatures that will likely take shelter in your uncut grass…

Other problems with the practice, Yeh noted, include “confusing insects when the grass is suddenly low again. That allows predators to take advantage of them.”

There’s also the potential to disturb a nest of bunnies when mowing.

If you want to make a difference, consider replacing your lawn or some of it with native plants, wildflowers or flagstone!