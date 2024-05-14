Wiarton Willie’s Home Enclosure Vandalized

The Town of South Bruce Peninsula said that someone sprayed “spray foam insulation” into Wiarton Willie’s enclosure in the town.

The community mascot, Wiarton Willie, is a beloved part of the town that holds Groundhog Day celebrations yearly.

Spray foam that was sprayed in the rodent’s home poses a risk to Willie’s health and safety and the insulation could be harmful if it was ingested by the groundhog…

Wiarton residents and tourists gather on Groundhog Day to hear Wiarton Willie’s winter forecast prediction of an early spring.

Wiarton Willie has an enclosure located near Wiarton’s library, near the shores of Georgian Bay.