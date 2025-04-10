Author & Wife of Weezer Bassist Shot by LAPD After Allegedly Pointing Gun at Officers

Jillian Lauren — bestselling author and wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner — has been arrested after being shot by police in Los Angeles. Authorities say she was holding a handgun and pointed it at officers during an unrelated search for hit-and-run suspects.

The 51-year-old writer was hospitalized with injuries that are not considered life-threatening. She was later booked and is now facing a charge of attempted murder, with bail set at $1 million.

What Happened?

According to LAPD, officers were helping California Highway Patrol track down three suspects connected to a misdemeanor hit-and-run in northeast L.A. Lauren wasn’t one of the suspects — but police say she was found in her front yard with a gun as they were pursuing one of the men through a neighbouring backyard.

Police claim they ordered her multiple times to drop the weapon. When she allegedly pointed it at them, officers opened fire. It hasn’t been confirmed whether Lauren fired the gun. After being shot, she reportedly ran inside her home before being taken into custody.

Who Is Jillian Lauren?

Lauren is best known for her memoirs:

Some Girls: My Life in a Harem (2010) — a New York Times bestseller detailing her time in the harem of Prince Jefri Bolkiah of Brunei.

Everything You Ever Wanted (2015) — a deeply personal story about adoption and parenting a child with trauma.

She’s also done work around crime and justice, including writing about serial killers — most notably Sam Little, whom she interviewed extensively.

At the time of writing, Scott Shriner and the band have not commented publicly on the incident.

The story is still developing.