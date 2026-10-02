🎟️ WIN BACKSTREET BOYS TICKETS BEFORE THEY EVEN GO ON SALE!

Backstreet’s back... and KOOL FM is getting you into the show!

The Backstreet Boys are coming to Toronto for their first-ever Canadian residency, “Into the Millennium – HOMECOMING: Live in Canada,” celebrating their massive Millennium album.

They’ll take over Rogers Centre February 12, 13, 19 and 20, 2027, marking their only North American stadium shows of 2027.

But why wait for tickets to go on sale when you can BEAT THE BOX OFFICE with KOOL FM?

🎶 PLAY “AS LONG AS YOU GUESS ME”

Next week, October 5th through 8th, Dale & Charlie will be giving away tickets on Kool Mornings!

Each morning, they’ll describe three Backstreet Boys songs, but there are rules:

They can’t say the song title.

They can’t sing it.

And they can’t use any words that appear in the title.

Be caller 7 to correctly identify 2 out of 3 songs, and you’ll BEAT THE BOX OFFICE and win a pair of tickets to see the Backstreet Boys LIVE at Rogers Centre on February 19th!

🎟️ Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, October 9th at 10 a.m. ET.

But you could have yours before everyone else.

Listen to Kool Mornings with Dale & Charlie, October 5th–8th, for your chance to play...

🎤 AS LONG AS YOU GUESS ME!

Additional Ticket Info...

• Rogers customers will get exclusive presale access to tickets beginning Mon, Oct 5 at 10am ET.

•VIP Concert & VIP Travel Packages Presented by Please & Thank You will be on sale beginning Mon, Oct 5 at 10am ET. Browse packages now at: Backstreetboys.please.co

•BSB Army Fan Club members presale begins Tues, Oct 6 at 10am ET. Current and new members will be able to access tickets in multiple seating areas including the “Millennium Lounge” and “Terminal 1999” sections. If you are not a member you can still join at bsbarmy.backstreetboys.com

•Sign up NOW for a limited time at livemu.sc/backstreetboys to access the Ticketmaster artist pre-sale starting Wed, Oct 7 at 10am ET.

•General public on sale begins Fri, Oct 9 at 10am ET.