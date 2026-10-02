Michael J. Fox to Receive One of Canada’s Highest Honours at Rideau Hall 🇨🇦

Michael J. Fox is receiving another well-deserved Canadian honour today.

The beloved Canadian actor and Parkinson’s disease advocate will be promoted to Companion of the Order of Canada during a ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Friday.

Companion is the highest level of the Order of Canada, recognizing extraordinary achievement and service to the country.

Fox was previously appointed an Officer of the Order of Canada in 2010 and invested in 2011.

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Honoured for His Parkinson’s Advocacy

Rideau Hall says Fox is being recognized for his powerful global advocacy and openness about living with Parkinson’s disease.

Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 1991 at just 29 years old and publicly revealed his diagnosis in 1998.

Since then, the Back to the Future and Family Ties star has become one of the world's most recognizable advocates for Parkinson’s research.

Through the Michael J. Fox Foundation, billions of dollars have been raised for research into the disease.

Fox has also been remarkably candid about his own experiences, using books, interviews, public appearances and the acclaimed documentary Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie to increase awareness.

Basically, Marty McFly grew up and became a real-life Canadian hero.

One of 51 Canadians Being Honoured

Governor General Louise Arbour will preside over Friday's ceremony, where 51 people will be invested into or promoted within the Order of Canada.

Fox is the only person at today's ceremony being invested as a Companion.

The Burnaby, B.C.-born actor has spent decades making Canadians proud, first by becoming one of Hollywood's biggest stars and later through his tireless advocacy.

And after everything he's accomplished, there really is only one appropriate Back to the Future response: