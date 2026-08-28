Michael J. Fox to Receive Special Humanitarian Honour at the Emmys

Canadian icon Michael J. Fox is getting a very special honour at this year’s Emmy Awards.

The Television Academy will present Fox with the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award, recognizing his decades of work raising awareness and funding for Parkinson’s disease research.

Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 1991 and later became one of the world’s most recognizable advocates for finding better treatments and, ultimately, a cure.

The award is a pretty big deal. It’s only been handed out six times since it was created in 2002, with previous recipients including Oprah Winfrey, George Clooney, and Sean Penn.

Fox will officially receive the honour during the Creative Arts Emmys on September 6, with the presentation also being featured during the Primetime Emmy Awards broadcast on September 14.

And apparently, one Emmy storyline wasn’t enough for him this year.

The five-time Emmy winner is ALSO nominated for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his appearance on Shrinking.

RELATED: Michael J. Fox Is Back—And He’s Joining Season 3 of Shrinking

That brings Fox to an incredible 19 Emmy nominations over his career.

From Family Ties and Spin City to Back to the Future and his extraordinary advocacy work, Michael J. Fox has spent decades making people laugh while making an enormous difference off-screen.

And this is one award where we're pretty sure all of Canada is rooting for the same guy. 🇨🇦