Michael J. Fox Is Back—And He’s Joining Season 3 of Shrinking

Guess who’s returning to our screens? None other than Canadian icon (and national treasure) Michael J. Fox! The five-time Emmy winner is set to guest-star in Season 3 of Shrinking, the Apple TV+ comedy starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford. Yes, it’s happening—and yes, we’re already emotionally preparing ourselves.

This is a bit of a full-circle moment: Fox is reuniting with Shrinking co-creator Bill Lawrence, who also created Spin City—aka the show that earned Fox his fifth Emmy and gave us peak '90s comedy vibes. Fox starred on Spin City for four seasons before stepping away due to his Parkinson’s diagnosis.

This marks another team-up with Apple as well. Fox’s emotional and inspiring documentary STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie premiered on Apple TV+ in 2023 and went on to win major awards (and major hearts).

Aside from acting, Fox has been making a massive impact in the real world. He’s received both an honorary Academy Award and the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and his Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research has raised over $2.5 billion since its launch in 2000. Talk about a legacy.

No word yet on what kind of character he’ll play in Shrinking, but we already know he’ll crush it. Welcome back, Michael—we’ve missed you.