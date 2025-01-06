Michael J. Fox Awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom

In a star-studded ceremony, President Joe Biden honoured 19 trailblazers from a range of fields, awarding them the prestigious Presidential Medal of Freedom.

The 2025 honorees represent excellence across politics, sports, entertainment, civil rights, LGBTQ+ advocacy, and science—each contributing in significant ways to their respective communities and beyond.

Entertainment Icons and Sports Legends Make the List

Among the awardees were legendary names from the worlds of sports and entertainment.

Actor Michael J. Fox, best known for his role in Back to the Future, received the Medal in recognition of his tireless advocacy for Parkinson's disease research.

Fox, who has been living with Parkinson's since 1991, founded the Michael J. Fox Foundation to help fund research and raise awareness about the condition. His work has made a lasting impact, improving the lives of countless people.

Denzel Washington, a long-time actor and director with a string of iconic roles under his belt, was also honoured. Known for his powerful performances and contributions to the entertainment industry, Washington's work has spanned decades, consistently elevating the representation of Black Americans in Hollywood. His influence goes far beyond the screen, making him a beloved figure in both the arts and activism.

Related: Still: Michael J. Fox Movie Trailer Is Out

A Moment of Honour for Sports Stars Too

The ceremony also recognized the accomplishments of athletes who’ve shaped sports culture. Lionel Messi, one of the greatest soccer players of all time, was awarded the Medal for his contributions to the sport, though he was not in attendance for the event. Additionally, basketball legend Earvin "Magic" Johnson was honoured for his extraordinary achievements on and off the court. A true pioneer, Magic’s impact reaches beyond his iconic career with the Los Angeles Lakers to his philanthropic and business ventures.

A Nod to Science and Advocacy

Also receiving the Medal was Bill Nye the Science Guy, whose educational programming has inspired generations of young minds to embrace science. Nye has been a champion for science education, climate change awareness, and environmental advocacy, making him an enduring figure in both pop culture and scientific communities.

The diverse group of honorees highlights the wide-ranging influence these individuals have had, shaping their industries, improving lives, and inspiring future generations.