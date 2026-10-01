Jim Carrey Marries His “Sublime Companion” Min Ah 💍

Alrighty then... Jim Carrey is a married man!

The Canadian comedy legend married his longtime partner, Min Ah, seven months after the couple made their official public debut together at the César Awards in France.

A representative for the 64-year-old actor confirmed the marriage on Wednesday. The couple reportedly tied the knot in a small, private ceremony in Los Angeles, although details about the wedding itself are being kept under wraps.

Honestly, getting married without turning it into a 14-part Instagram Story might be the most shocking celebrity news of all.

His “Sublime Companion”

Carrey and Min Ah made their red carpet debut as a couple at the César Awards in Paris in February, where the Maskstar received an honorary award.

During his acceptance speech, Carrey thanked his daughter Jane and grandson Jackson before giving Min Ah a particularly sweet shout-out, calling her his “sublime companion” and telling her he loved her.

The couple appears to have kept their relationship largely out of the spotlight. They were photographed together as far back as February 2022 after attending a comedy event in Los Angeles.

RELATED: Jim Carrey Reportedly Returning for The Grinch 2 More Than 25 Years Later

Third Time Down the Aisle

This marks Carrey’s third marriage. He was previously married to Melissa Womer from 1987 to 1995. The former couple shares a daughter, Jane.

Carrey then married his Dumb and Dumber co-star Lauren Holly in 1996, with the marriage ending the following year. He later had a long-term relationship with Jenny McCarthy.

And after keeping this romance relatively private for years, Carrey and Min Ah have officially made it permanent.

Congratulations to the newlyweds!

And Jim, when the officiant asked, “Do you take this woman...?”

There was really only one acceptable answer:

“ALLLLLRIGHTY THEN!”