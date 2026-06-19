Jim Carrey Reportedly Returning for The Grinch 2 More Than 25 Years Later

The Grinch may be stealing Christmas once again.

More than 25 years after How the Grinch Stole Christmas became a holiday classic, reports suggest that Jim Carrey is set to return for a long-awaited sequel.

The original film hit theatres in 2000 and, while critics were divided, audiences embraced it. The movie went on to become a massive box-office success and remains one of the most popular Christmas films of the modern era.

Now, after more than two decades, a follow-up is reportedly in development, with Carrey expected to reprise his role as the green Christmas-hating grouch.

The news comes as a surprise, especially since Carrey has repeatedly hinted at retirement in recent years. Aside from portraying Dr. Robotnik in the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise, the Canadian actor has largely stayed away from major film projects.

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Of course, one of the biggest questions is whether Carrey will once again endure the famously gruelling makeup process.

During production of the first film, the actor openly struggled with the transformation, which involved hours in the makeup chair every day. Director Ron Howard has previously described the process as physically exhausting, recalling moments when Carrey would lie on the floor between takes trying to recover.

At one point, Carrey reportedly considered walking away from the project altogether because the experience was so demanding.

Thankfully, makeup technology has come a long way since 2000, which could make life a little easier for the actor this time around.

Another challenge will be figuring out where the story goes next. The original movie ended with the Grinch finding redemption, embracing the Whos of Whoville and discovering the true meaning of Christmas.

So what could possibly make him grumpy again?

Given the state of holiday shopping, airline travel and family group chats, screenwriters probably won't have to look too hard.