Jim Carrey Eyes Lead Role in The Jetsons Live-Action Movie

It looks like Jim Carrey might be blasting off into Orbit City!

Reports say the Canadian comedy legend is in talks to star in a live-action movie version of The Jetsons. Yes, that futuristic cartoon family with the flying cars, robot maid, and treadmill dog walks. Warner Bros. is reportedly developing the project with Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow attached to co-write and direct.

If it all comes together, this would mark the first-ever live-action take on The Jetsons. The original animated series from Hanna-Barbera first hit TV screens in 1963 as a space-age counterpart to The Flintstones, and was revived several times before the 1990 animated movie. Unlike The Flintstones, which got a live-action version in 1994, The Jetsons has never made the leap from animation to real life... until maybe now!

Carrey, 63, has had a long career of transforming into larger-than-life characters, from The Mask and The Grinch to Sonic the Hedgehog’s Dr. Robotnik. After hinting a few years ago that he might retire from acting, he later clarified he was more into “power-resting”, however, it looks like that break might be over.

No word yet on who he might play, but fans are already imagining Carrey as George Jetson, the overworked dad juggling family life, space-age gadgets, and a grumpy boss.

There’s no release date yet, but if anyone can bring The Jetsons to life with wild energy and heart, it’s Jim Carrey.