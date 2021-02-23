Wine Decisions Based On What We’re Watching, Not What You’re Eating
The days of “properly” pairing wine with your food are over, according to new research.
A survey asked 2000 adults about their wine preferences and pairing knowledge and it turns out, we don’t know much.
The study found that 90% of people said it was more important to find a wine that tastes good to them, rather than following the rules of wine pairings.
However, seven in 10 respondents said they have become more knowledgeable about wine due to quarantine.
We’re even pairing wines with what we watch. For example, if you’re watching a sitcom, you were more likely to drink white wine! If you’re watching a reality show or a drama, you’re more likely to pour a glass of red.
When we’re watching the news or a documentary series, it was a tie between red and white…
BEST WINES FOR TV
- Sitcom – 43% white wine
- Reality – 42% red wine
- Drama – 39% red wine
- News – 34% white wine
- Docu-series – 30% red wine
- Adult animation – 24% red wine and white wine
THE BEST MOVIES TO WATCH WITH WINE
Robin Hood, Prince of Thieves
Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World
Snowpiercer
Jerry Maguire
Red Dawn
Julie and Julia