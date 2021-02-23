Wine Decisions Based On What We’re Watching, Not What You’re Eating

A survey asked 2000 adults about their wine preferences and pairing knowledge and it turns out, we don’t know much.

The study found that 90% of people said it was more important to find a wine that tastes good to them, rather than following the rules of wine pairings.

However, seven in 10 respondents said they have become more knowledgeable about wine due to quarantine.

We’re even pairing wines with what we watch. For example, if you’re watching a sitcom, you were more likely to drink white wine! If you’re watching a reality show or a drama, you’re more likely to pour a glass of red.

When we’re watching the news or a documentary series, it was a tie between red and white…

BEST WINES FOR TV

Sitcom – 43% white wine Reality – 42% red wine Drama – 39% red wine News – 34% white wine Docu-series – 30% red wine Adult animation – 24% red wine and white wine

THE BEST MOVIES TO WATCH WITH WINE

Robin Hood, Prince of Thieves

Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World

Snowpiercer

Jerry Maguire

Red Dawn

Julie and Julia