‘Wise’ Sayings That Are Not So Wise

A lot of the sayings people repeat to each other SOUND smart. But how smart are they really?

Buzzfeed.com put together a list of “wise” sayings that are actually pretty silly when you think about it.

Here are a few highlights . . .

1. “Flattery will get you nowhere.” It’s actually pretty effective sometimes.

2. “Good things come to those who wait.” Patience is a virtue, but sometimes you have to grab the bull by the horns and go GET what you want

3. “You’ll sleep like a baby.” Except babies are famous for NOT sleeping well. Or how about this meme, it’s more effective!

4. “Money doesn’t buy happiness.” Maybe not, but it sure solves a lot of problems.

5. “Cheaters never prosper.” Some people might argue Wall Street is BUILT on cheating your way into more money.

6. “What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.” Not always true.

7. “Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me.” Sometimes emotional damage can be even worse, and last longer.

8. “There are no stupid questions.” It’s a good saying for kids, but less true for adults.