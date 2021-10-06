Woman Almost Died From Wearing High-Waisted Shorts For 8-Hours

A North Carolina woman shared A video recounting her nearly fatal fashion disaster that has boasts more than 8 million views on TikTok before she made her account private.

She explains in the video that she contracted a bacterial infection from a pair of high-waisted short shorts.

The gal explains that the high-waisted shorts were very uncomfortable and she kept picking at them and pulling them down…Eventually she noticed a large bump where chafing had occurred. The woman says the pain was isolated to one area and felt like a throbbing, stabbing pain.

The next day, the woman visited a doctor, who gave her “antibiotics for a possible ‘skin infection’ in my bum–crack,” she noted in the TikTok video.

But by that point, it was already too late: The next morning, the woman fell into what she later discovered was septic shock after contracting a skin infection called cellulitis.

The woman’s mother rushed her “shivering, very breathless” daughter to the hospital, where, according to the girl, medical professionals considered “cutting off” the infected part of her derriere.

Thankfully, she was able to recover in the ICU and avoid the rump-ruining surgery.

Unfortunately, the cellulitis returned a month later, so she returned to the ER for another round of antibiotics.