A WOMAN MEANT TO TAKE IBUPROFEN, BUT ATE HER AIRPOD INSTEAD

A 27-year-old woman named Carli Bellmer is going viral, for sharing an experience where she meant to take an Ibuprofen 800, but downed her left AirPod instead.

She said she was crawling into bed and had the Ibuprofen in one hand, and the AirPod in the other, and accidentally ate the wrong one. She realized her mistake right away and started freaking out.

Then when she disconnected it, she got notifications from Apple that an unknown AirPod was travelling with her, and she could “play a sound” to locate it.

Thankfully, she’s okay. In an update, she said she “had a feeling” she passed it, but chose NOT to “retrieve it,” which, is very understandable. She also had an x-ray afterward to make sure that everything was cool.

The lesson here is to have the lights on when taking any medication!