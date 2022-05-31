Woman Is Sexually Attracted To Planes And Wants To Marry One!

A woman in love with a plane insists her desire is not a flight of fancy. She flies on the aircraft as often as possible and has 50 replica models of the plane at home.

Sarah calls the Boeing Dicki and hopes to wed one day, even though it is illegal in Germany. There’s a term for those who are attracted to inanimate objects and it’s called Objects Sexual!

She said past romances with men didn’t get her flying high. She has also been in love with a train.

More

Related: The Worst Day To Fly!..

Reasons to Date A Pilot!

If you’re into Jet-setting, who better to take you on random vacations

Built-in breaks! Most pilots alternate between a few days at home and a few days in hotels.

Conquer your fear of flying-Who better to help you get over this fear!

Everyone likes a man in uniform!