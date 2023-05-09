Woman Survives On Wine For Five Days After Being Stranded 

A 48-year-old woman survived five days stranded in the bush in Australia by eating sweets and drinking a single bottle of wine.

The lady named Lillian set off on what she thought would be a short road trip, travelling through dense bush in Victoria State…

Lilian doesn’t drink but had a bottle of wine in her car as she was planning to gift it to someone…

It took five days for emergency services to find her…

After being rescued and treated for dehydration, Lillian was asked by a local news outlet what’s the first thing you’re going to do now?

She replied, “I’m gonna have ‘water and a cigarette.” She only had a few snacks and sweets to eat, and no water.

“The only liquid Lillian, who doesn’t drink, had with her was a bottle of wine she had bought as a gift for her mother so that got her through.