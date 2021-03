Clever or Ewww? A woman in South Africa was in a supermarket checkout line and wasn’t wearing a mask.

A guard asked her to put one on or leave. Well, she didn’t have a mask. So she went under her dress, pulled off her black thong underwear, and then used it to cover her nose and mouth.

The whole thing was caught on surveillance camera. Some people are calling her a resourceful renegade. Others are just grossed out. Thoughts?