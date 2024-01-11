Women Fall Out of Love Before Men, Reports New Study!

They’ve lost that lovin’ feeling.

Women fall out of love before their husbands do — and a life of children and chores could be the culprit.

A new study, published in the Journal of the Association for Psychological Science, found that women report a more dramatic decrease in feelings of love over time, compared to men.

One reason for this, the research showed, was that women are more in love than men at the beginning of their relationships — giving the fairer sex further to fall out of love.

The big buzzkill for the ladies? Getting stuck running the household and raising a family, with a perceived lack of pitching in by their male partners.

The study revealed that women are far more likely than men to report moments of feeling love early in a relationship, but it doesn’t last.

Women in longer relationships experienced feelings of love while spending time with their partner nearly 60 percent less often than those in newer relationships.

Meanwhile, feelings of love only decreased over time for men by 0.4 percent.

Women who fell head over heels reported that fiery feelings of passion fizzled even faster.

Women feeling “excited love” while with their partners dropped nearly 80 percent over time. Again, the decline was much smaller for men (30 percent).

How they’re feeling likely has to do with what they’re doing.

The study found that as they settle into their relationship, women spend more time doing chores and cooking, while men increasingly spend time relaxing and napping.

Having children could dampen a couple’s flame, as feelings of love could be reallocated to children and women assume the majority of childcare duties.

7 YEARS

Everything seemed to even out at a certain point, among the study participants — after about seven years of marriage, women and men were about equally as likely to report being in love, while also saying that they were enjoying each other’s company.