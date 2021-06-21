Women In China Are Having Surgery To Attain ‘Elf Ears’

The crazy new cosmetic trend has women in China lining up for this dangerous procedure.

These beauty seekers are convinced that by enlarging their ears, their faces will look slimmer and thus more attractive.

The surgery is about $1,560. Women have been taking to social media to show off the results with the hashtag #elfears! These women are heavily influenced by local celebrities!

Protruding ears are traditionally considered a symbol of good luck in China, which has helped the elf-ear trend to take over local social media.