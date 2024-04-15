Women’s Butt Size Around the World!

A new batch of data has analyzed which women, by nationality and on average, possess either the widest or most narrow sets of hips — an integral part of the anatomy that can sculpt a great behind…

Researchers found that hip size can vary significantly depending on factors such as age, ethnicity, and geographical location… As women, we come in all shapes and sizes, and it’s essential to recognize and embrace this diversity. Why was the study done? So designers can make jeans…

FUN FACTS:

In Canada, the typical pant size for women ranges from 4 to 18.

The average pant size for American women is between 16 to 18.

UK women typically fall between a size 12 to 14…

In the 1960s, the average woman’s pants size was 8.

The average weight and waist size of women have both increased over the last 20 years.

Women’s hip sizes by nationality