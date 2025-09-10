Canada’s Wonderland Adds Chaperone Rule for Halloween Haunt 🎃👻

Canada’s Wonderland is putting a new spin on “Who’s your mummy?” this Halloween season — by actually making sure younger guests bring one (or at least someone over 21).

Starting September 26, the park will enforce a new chaperone policy during its after-dark Halloween Haunt events. Guests 15 years old and under will now need to be accompanied by an adult aged 21 or older if they plan to brave the haunted mazes and scare zones after 6 p.m.

The decision comes after reports of “unruly and inappropriate behaviour” at past events. Translation: things got a little too scary, and not just because of the zombies in makeup.

The Fine Print 📝

The new rule only applies after 6 p.m. during Halloween Haunt — daytime park hours are business as usual.

during Halloween Haunt — daytime park hours are business as usual. Chaperones must present a valid government-issued photo ID at the gate.

at the gate. One chaperone can escort up to 10 younger guests (so yes, you might end up supervising an entire soccer team).

(so yes, you might end up supervising an entire soccer team). Chaperones must remain in the park and be reachable by phone.

Even if you’re 16 or older, you may still be asked to show ID to prove it.

Why It Matters

For families, this move could bring some peace of mind — knowing the thrills will come from haunted houses, not crowd chaos. For teens, it might be a bit of a buzzkill to bring “Mom, Dad, or Cool Aunt Linda” along… but hey, at least they’ll probably buy the funnel cake.

And for adults? Let’s be real: the scariest part of Halloween Haunt isn’t the monsters jumping out at you — it’s realizing you’re the designated chaperone for 10 sugared-up teenagers. Good luck, heroes. 🍁