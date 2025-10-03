Work From Home: The New Fertility Treatment?

Forget expensive fertility clinics — turns out your IKEA desk and an ergonomic chair might be the real miracle workers.

A new study suggests that couples who get to work from home (even just once or twice a week) are making more babies than those chained to the office grind.

Yup, “Work from home, make a baby” isn’t just a cheeky meme — it’s apparently a legitimate population strategy.

Stanford economist Nicholas Bloom (who now deserves an honorary baby shower invite from every parent on Zoom) found that hybrid schedules aren’t just convenient, they’re fertility boosters.

His research, which crunched data from 38 countries, showed that couples with even a single remote day had more kids on average than the poor souls commuting five days a week.

Translation? Less boardroom time equals more bedroom time.

The Baby Boom Boom

It’s not rocket science — more time at home means more chances for “Netflix and chill” that actually leads to… Netflix and children’s programming. And while babies are adorable, they’re also a $100 billion economic boost, according to the study. (So, yes, every onesie and box of diapers is practically an investment plan.)

But there’s a catch: with big companies pushing return-to-office mandates, the modern baby boom could be on life support.

Less remote flexibility means fewer weekday naps (ahem, both kinds), and experts warn the baby pipeline may slow down in cities enforcing stricter office policies.

RELATED: THE TEN THINGS WE’LL MISS MOST ABOUT WORKING FROM HOME

Enter: “Sex Days”

And because 2025 keeps serving up headlines we never saw coming, some companies are now offering paid “sex days.”

Yep, actual time off specifically dedicated to intimacy, health, and related… needs. Think of it like sick days, but instead of tissues and soup, you get candles and Marvin Gaye.

Apparently, research shows this boosts productivity and loyalty. Which makes sense — who wouldn’t want to stay loyal to a workplace that literally schedules romance into the calendar? Imagine HR emails: “Reminder: Friday is a company-wide intimacy day. Please log off Slack and log onto each other.”

Bottom Line

Whether you’re planning to expand your family or just like the idea of fewer awkward office birthday cakes, working from home might be doing more than saving gas money. It’s fuelling the next generation.

So next time your boss drags you back to the cubicle, you might want to remind them: every commute could be costing the economy a future taxpayer in a stroller.