World’s Oldest Doctor Says He Never Does These Three Things!

Doctor Howard Tucker holds the Guinness World Record for being the world’s oldest doctor, and he’s still practising at 100 years old.

Dr. Howard Tucker earned the title in Feb. 2021, when he was 98 years and 231 days old, according to Guinness World Records.

Doc says he has no plans to retire! Tucker, a neurologist who has been practicing medicine since 1947, continues to see patients twice a week, according to Cleveland.com.

He’s on TikTok explaining the three things he’d never do knowing what he knows as a doctor!

He says he’d never smoke, play on a trampoline or ride a motorcycle!

Neurologe Dr. Howard Tucker, 100 Jahre alt und immer noch aktiv, gibt uns drei Tipp. pic.twitter.com/ysKh9oc2W0 — Herr K O F L E R™️ (@kofi2go) October 11, 2022

Dr. Howard Tucker is the subject of an upcoming documentary “What’s Next.”

PHOTO CREDIT: Dr. Howard Tucker is the subject of an upcoming documentary “What’s Next.” Guinness World Records