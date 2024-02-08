World’s Sexiest Language!

French has been displaced by Italian as the world’s most attractive language, the Daily Mail reports, citing a new survey from the language learning platform Babbel.

6,000 people from the US, the UK, France, Spain, Italy and Germany were asked which languages are perceived as “most sexy,” “most romantic” and “most passionate,” with Italian leaning into the top spot.

Survey results showed German won for “most direct” language and British English for “most polite.”

The company’s 2017 survey of over 15,000 people named French the “sexiest accent” and Italian No. 2.

The latest survey comes as linguists say a new dialect known as “Miami English” is taking over South Florida.

Popularized by Hispanic youth born in America, “Miami English” uses English words in Spanish forms.

The fusion of Latin and Anglo-American cultures in South Florida in the latter half of the 20th century has created a new dialect, linguists say.