WOULD YOU RATHER GET $1 MILLION NOW, OR EARN THREE CENTS FOR EVERY STEP YOU TAKE?

Some of us have trouble hitting a 10,000-step goal every day. But what if you were PAID for each step?

A new poll asked people: Would you rather receive $1 million today, or earn THREE CENTS for every step you take for the rest of your life?

About 56% of people said they’d prefer three cents per step. It’s probably a no-brainer for grandpa, but it’s complicated for younger adults, especially the ones who aren’t very active.

If you DO get 10,000 steps a day, that’s about $300 a day, $2,100 a week, and $109,200 per year. And in that case, it would take a little over nine years to get to $1 million, but after that, you could keep going.

That’s around $ 195 per hour walking, but some smart finance types say it STILL might be better to take the lump sum now, provided you save and invest the money. (Which would take more discipline than walking!)