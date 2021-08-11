Would You Try Guy Fieri’s Latest Creation? The Apple Pie Hot Dog

Guy Fieri is one of my favourite celebrity chefs, he is very charitable, entertaining, eats good food and makes it too!

But maybe that is coming to an end with his latest creation, the Apple Pie Hot Dog. This is for the Field of Dreams baseball game on Thursday, August 12, 2021.

It’s a juicy beef hot dog smothered in Fieri’s own bacon jam, “enveloped” in flaky pie crust and then topped with an apple mustard drizzle, demerara sugar and apple pie spice.