Wrap A Sweatshirt Around Your Head For A Better Night’s Sleep!

Who needs an eye mask when you have a closet full of sweatshirts?

As a last resort to sleeping through the night, TikTokers are tying sweatshirts around their heads at night…

A viral video viewed over 19 million times claims “It’s so comfortable.”

The DIY mummy-esque mask involves placing the crewneck over your eyes and around your head — leaving your nose and mouth exposed, of course — and wrapping the sleeves underneath your chin.

While some people said it looked “insane” and others feared that trying it themselves would result in them waking up in a suffocated panic, experts say there’s a scientific reason behind the madness.

It’s also known as “swaddling” — yes, like an infant — and the tightly wrapped fabric creates a sense of security and comfort…

In addition to blocking out light and sound, the swaddle can calm people with anxiety as well…

Additionally, the slight pressure exerted by the sweatshirt could create a cocoon-like effect, similar to a weighted blanket, which has been shown to promote relaxation and improve sleep quality for some people…

Suffocation or overheating may occur…