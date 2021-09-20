Listen Live

Xcelerate Summit

Xcelerate Summit lets you connect with business owners and leaders from across Central Ontario.

  • October 22, 2021
  • Virtual

Join a unique gathering of bright business minds.

Xcelerate Summit, October 19-22 , presented by Invest Barrie and Henry Bernick Entrepreneurship Centre.

Xcelerate Summit lets you connect with business owners and leaders from across Central Ontario.

Accelerate your business with practical, actionable advice from industry-leading speakers.

It’s virtual and valuable.

Xcelerate Summit; sparking business minds to grow and connect.

Book your spot now at XcelerateSummit.co.

Related posts

BARRIE FAIR PRESENTS 3RD ANNUAL DEMOLITION DERBY

CANADA’S PREMIER BEATLES SHOW: THE CAVERNERS

McDonald’s McHappy Day

Wishing Well Sanctuary Birthday Bash & Fall Festival

Raw & Reflective Calendar

Rotary Club of Barrie’s Halloween Spirit Contest

Pie It Forward

“MEET YOUR NEIGHBOURS” BBQ LUNCH FUNDRAISER

“MEET YOUR NEIGHBOURS” BBQ LUNCH FUNDRAISER