Yankee Candle Named “Scent of the Year”

The candle maker announced that it picked up its third “scent of the year’ award. This year’s winner is called “Discovery,” and features fruity and spicy notes, including guava nectar, tangelo, orange, red ginger, peach, cardamom, vanilla spice, and saffron.

The candle itself is made out of white soy-wax, but the tumbler that holds it features a “Moroccan-inspired pattern” in salmon pink and yellow shades, which offer a “luminary effect when lit.”

Yankee Candle Company’s VP of Marketing Anna Whitton said in a statement.

“Knowing that travel may still be out of reach for many this year, the 2021 Scent of the Year, Discovery, was designed to help people fulfill the universal desire to discover new cultures, make new memories, and embrace new connections from the comforts of their own homes.”

If you want it, better act fast. The fragrance is available for a limited time only starting on March 21st, which is international Fragrance Day!

