You Are More Likely To Suffer A Venomous Snakebite This Year

Why You Should Be Worried About Snakebites

With snakes being cold-blooded animals, it’s no surprise they are more active as temperatures start to warm up. They’re ready to get into the sun like you are after a long winter.

But because winter wasn’t as long in most parts of our area, which scientists have attributed to climate change- just like the bears, snakes will be coming out earlier…

ScienceDaily.com reports that 5 million people worldwide are the victims of snakebites every year with up to 138,000 of those cases ending in death. Unfortunately, that average could continue to increase in the coming years.

In other words, you might want to keep your eyes open the next time you head out for a hike on a warm Spring day.

FUN FACT

They have a small home range.” Rattlesnakes live in several pockets in Ontario, including the Georgian Bay region and the Bruce Peninsula. “They use the rock substrates for basking (in the sun).