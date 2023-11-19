YOU CAN BUY A HYUNDAI ON AMAZON, BUT NOT WITH TWO-DAY SHIPPING

If you’re an Amazon Prime addict, you might hit up the site to grab: A pack of socks, some picture hanging strips, ANOTHER phone charger, and maybe a 2024 Hyundai Elantra.

Amazon is about to start selling cars and SUVs, and their first deal is with Hyundai. But unfortunately, the gray Amazon vans won’t be towing them up to your driveway within two days.

It’ll just be a way to order a Hyundai online, they don’t want to screw the dealerships, so you’ll only be able to order what your local dealership has in stock, and then you’ll go to the dealership to pick it up.

So WHY buy it through Amazon? They say their goal will be to make the experience “as seamless as possible”, and let buyers clearly see all their financing options.