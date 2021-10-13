You Can Now Buy Anti Flatulence Bed Sheets!

FUN FACT: The average person passes gas up to 20 times every night!

This could be a relationship saver! One of the big issues when sharing a bed is excessive noises and smells, especially when it happens constantly.

The same company who brought us anti-flatulence underwear has stepped up their game with a new bed set!

According to the company, the duvet cover and under sheet have carbon panels built in to trap smelly gas, in a bid to help those farting – and the unlucky ones sleeping next to them.

A description of the duvet says: “The Flatulence Filtering Duvet Cover includes an inbuilt carbon panel to trap flatulence gases before they escape through your duvet. “You can simply insert your own Duvet into the cover and your gas will be discreetly filtered all night long. “Using the same technology found in our award-winning underwear, the porous carbon attracts and traps flatulence odours and is simply reactivated when washed.”

The company, Shreddies has all sorts of other odour busting products including sheet cushions, flatulence jeans, onesies and even bags!

There’s something for everyone on your Christmas List!