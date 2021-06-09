You Can Now Buy Wine Wands That Claim To Reduce Hangovers!

We are so incredibly grateful that our patios are opening up, and perhaps we may overdo it this weekend with the excitement of being out and seeing other humans.

Thankfully, there is a new product that will help with the morning after.

There’s a wine wand being sold on Amazon, that claims to alleviate hangover symptoms, like headaches, congestion, flushed skin, and stomach issues.

How it works is by inserting the wand into your glass of wine and it’ll get to work removing histamines and sulfite preservatives (essentially the stuff that makes you feel like garbage afterward).

The manufactures say it works with all kinds of wines, including red, white, and sparkling varieties!

Don’t worry, it won’t mess up the taste or change the smell either! And for convenience, it’s small and fits nicely into your purse or pocket so you can take it with you where ever you go!

Get yours for just under $20!