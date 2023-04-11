You Could Upload Dead Loved Ones To Your Computer By The End of the Year!

You may soon be able to catch up with friends and relatives who have passed away — on your computer.

This seems a little much.

Dr. Pratik Desai, a Silicon Valley computer scientist who has founded multiple Artificial Intelligence platforms, boldly predicts that a human being’s “consciousness” could be uploaded onto digital devices by the end of the year.

The doc says to start regularly recording your parents, elders and loved ones now.

“With enough transcript data, new voice synthesis and video models, there is a 100% chance that they will live with you forever after leaving the physical body,” Desai continued. “This should be even possible by end of the year.”

— Pratik Desai (@chheplo) April 8, 2023

Uploading a person’s consciousness would involve saving videos, voice recordings, documents and photos of the person you wish to reimagine to your computer. These compiled assets would then be uploaded into an AI system that would learn as much as it could about the deceased individual.

The ultimate goal: for users to create an avatar resembling their loved one before he or she passed — so this person could, in a sense, live forever on your screen.

This is creepy.