You Don’t Have To Keep Ketchup In The Fridge Once It’s Opened!

The chances are you probably keep your ketchup condiment in the fridge-unnecessarily!

A customer waterdog surveyed 444 of its members and found that only one in five people actually checked labels to see where and how condiments should be stored.

According to the group, ketchup is just fine stored in the cupboard because of the vinegar and the naturally acidic tomatoes that help preserve it.

Basically any condiment that has vinegar can be kept in the cupboard. For example, HP Sauce, honey, Branston Pickle, soy sauce and malt vinegar don’t need to take up space on your fridge shelf!

Interestingly, your ketchup bottle is likely to advise you that you keep it refrigerated once opened, though this is to ensure the very best taste more than anything.

Here’s what Heinz’ has to say on the matter;

“Because of its natural acidity, Heinz Ketchup is shelf-stable. However, its stability after opening can be affected by storage conditions. We recommend that this product, like any processed food, be refrigerated after opening. Refrigeration will maintain the best product quality after opening.”

The bigger issue is when people put condiments in the cupboard that should be in the fridge once opened. Egg-based items such as mayonnaise and salad cream need to go in the fridge, as do pesto, maple syrup, tartare sauce and redcurrant jelly.

Good to know!