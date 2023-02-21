You Should No Longer Have Cheap Furniture In Your Home By Age 28

The survey of 2,000 asked respondents about “fast furniture” — furniture that is inexpensive, mass-produced and designed to be quickly assembled and replaced.

The survey revealed that over half of the people currently own fast furniture, but agree you should only have it up to a certain age.

Fifty-eight percent of respondents have purchased fast furniture as “starter” furniture, and 80% of those who have purchased fast furniture admit they didn’t expect it to last long.

On average, respondents think fast furniture has a two-year lifespan.

And when it’s time to upgrade, 65% said they’re more likely to throw fast furniture away, compared to other furniture, rather than spend time donating or selling it.

WHICH FACTORS ARE MOST IMPORTANT WHEN PURCHASING FURNITURE?