You’ll Insult Yourself More Than 1,000 Times This Year!

I'm such a loser!

By Kool Mornings

How often would you say you insult YOURSELF?  Like saying, “You’re such an idiot” because you left your keys inside?

A new poll found the average is more than three times a day.  That includes both insulting things you say, and insulting thoughts.  So you don’t necessarily have to say it out loud for it to count.

Women do it more than men.  The average guy insults himself three times a day, or 1,095 times a year.  For women, it’s four times a day, or 1,460 times a year.

