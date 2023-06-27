You’ll never believe what Pink had thrown at her on stage.

Pink’s had many gifts thrown onstage over the years, but something tells me this most recent item was one-of-a-kind … as a fan tossed their mother’s remains to her!!!

Pink was performing her headlining set at the British Summer Time Festival in London when the baggy full of ashes was thrown up onstage. Baffled, Pink ends up picking up the item and asking “Is this your mom?” followed by, “I don’t know how I feel about this” before setting it down.

What’s most funny about the whole thing, Pink barely misses a beat — belting out her song “Just Like a Pill” through the whole ordeal.

Not much is clear about who threw the bag of ashes or what the reason was behind the move … but you gotta assume the mom was a big Pink fan???

Nonetheless, the rest of the show went on without a hitch.