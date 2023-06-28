Ryan Seacrest Will Host the Famous Game Show Once Pat Sajak Retires!

Sony Pictures announced Tuesday that Seacrest has signed a multiyear deal to host the long-running game show starting with Season 42.

Sajak announced that he would be retiring after season 41.

“I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak,” Seacrest said in a statement. “I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them.”

It’s official! Starting in 2024 @RyanSeacrest will take the stage as the new host of Wheel of Fortune. We're so excited – Welcome Ryan! pic.twitter.com/TG5666m2Xc — Wheel of Fortune (@WheelofFortune) June 27, 2023

Ryan also praised Vanna White, who has been a staple on ‘Wheel of Fortune since the early 80s. Vanna is currently in negotiations with the studio to determine if she will remain on the show…