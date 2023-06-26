Vanna White Wants A Raise!

The longtime Wheel of Fortune co-host hasn’t had a pay increase in 18 years. Yes, 18 years. And now, with Pat Sajak leaving, she’s hired an aggressive new lawyer and is finally asking for more.

Vanna White, Sajak’s co-host for four decades, is negotiating to continue on Wheel beyond when her deal ends after the 2023-24 season.

According to reports, White currently makes about $3 million a year for her duties on the syndicated Wheel, per multiple sources. Sajak makes almost five times as much at $14 million.

Sajak announced his decision in a tweet in early June, writing, “Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all.”

As for who may take over as host, The View’s Whoopi Goldberg has already thrown her hat in the ring. While an official replacement hasn’t been announced, several notable names — in addition to Goldberg — have come up, including Ryan Seacrest, Sajak’s daughter, Maggie, and White.