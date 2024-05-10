There’s a New ‘Lord of the Rings’ Movie Coming

The Oscar-winning team behind the nearly $6 billion blockbuster “Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit” trilogies is reuniting to produce two new films.

The first of the new projects is tentatively titled “Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum,” Warner Bros. Discovery announced Thursday. It will be directed by and “LOTR” alum Andy Serkis.

Serkis, who has voiced the “LOTR” character Gollum in the past- it’s unknown if he will voice again…

“The Fellowship of the Ring,” “The Two Towers” and “The Return of the King” were nominated for multiple awards including Oscars, Golden Globes and BAFTAs.

Serkis served as 2nd Unit director on “The Hobbit trilogy” and directed the 2021 film “Venom: Let There Be Carnage.”