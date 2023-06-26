Couples compete in ‘wife-carrying’ contest

The team members identifying as “husbands” have to carry their wives or a friend through a course filled with obstacles.

Couples come from as far away as Russia to achieve the fastest time. While this contest was held in Vancouver, the “wife-carrying” contest has its origins in Finland…

In the olden days, in small-town Finland, there was no social networking or internet dating – if a man wanted a woman from a neighbouring village he had to go and take her! This show of worthiness and determination – together with rumours and hearsay – evolved into the Wife Carrying Contest, where a “husband” carries a “wife” through an obstacle course for a prize.

How about a “yelling your husband’s name Contest” to see how long it takes him to respond?