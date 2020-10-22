Your morning routine may involve a shower, but just because dousing yourself in warm water might feel like the right way to start your day, scientists say it may be better to hold off.

According to science, you’re showering at the wrong time every day if you’re doing it in the morning.

Experts say to rinse off at night. Research says, taking a warm 10-minute shower an hour or two before bed helps people fall asleep more easily.

Plus, having a shower at night allows you to rinse off the day’s germs. Showering at night is better for your skin, helping to wash away all the makeup, oil, dirt, and pollutants from the day.

HOWEVER, due to the COVID pandemic, experts say you should shower off after being outside.

More